The Court of General Gaol Delivery heard that the incident was over a drugs debt, with the pair donning balaclavas before forcing entry into the flat. Their victim said he had been in bed when he heard a loud bang, and his door was broken down.
Earlier, the victim had received threatening messages from Kneale-Hammond, warning it was ‘tax day’ – a reference to drug debt collection – and telling him to ‘get it f****** sorted or I’ll be sitting in your living room when you wake up’.
The attack, described as premeditated and ‘appalling’ by Deemster Graeme Cook, involved Kneale-Hammond, Boyde, and a third, as yet unnamed man, who allegedly participated but has not yet appeared before the court. The victim said he was punched and kicked by all three, with Kneale-Hammond repeatedly kicking him in the head and back.
During the scuffle, Boyde’s mask was pulled off, and he was stabbed in the chest several times. He later fled the scene and was found bleeding at Ramsey bus station. He was taken to accident and emergency and spent nine days in hospital.
The court heard that the victim was initially arrested for the injuries he inflicted, but the charge was later withdrawn.
Deemster Cook jailed both men for 20 months each, describing their actions as an ‘appalling offence’ by ‘any stretch of the imagination’.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the case was too serious to be dealt with in summary court due to the violence, premeditation, and the fact it took place in the victim’s home.
Bail had initially been granted for both men ahead of their sentencing hearing.