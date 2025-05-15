Luke Lord, who turns 21 today (Tuesday), and another man who was never identified, were each carrying a bag which they discarded during the chase and were later found to contain significant amounts of cannabis.
Lord, of Brookfield Crescent, Ramsey, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentence on Thursday.
Lord was carrying a rucksack while the other man was carrying a JD Sports bag.
They were stopped and spoken to on Windsor Road but then ran off with police giving chase. The duo were caught at Richmond Grove but no longer had the bags with them.
Lord told officers: ‘Get the weed out of my pocket already,’ and, when searched, 1.7 grams of cannabis was found.
The rucksack and sports bag were recovered and, in total, contained 176.7 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £3,526, as well as cannabis vapes valued at £269.
The rucksack Lord was carrying contained 47.8 grams of cannabis worth £956 while he also had £266 in cash.
When interviewed, Lord answered ‘no comment’ to questions, but handed in a prepared statement saying he had not been the owner of the rucksack he had been carrying. He also said he had been threatened ‘multiple times’ over a debt.
In a separate incident, on August 31 last year, Lord was being ejected from the old 1886 bar in Douglas city centre when he fell over and brought a doorman down with him. He then tried to kick the victim before throwing three punches with one connecting on his temple which led to the doorman falling down steps outside.
Lord was arrested and taken to police headquarters. While in the cell he punched a wall which resulted in a cut to his hand, and he then smeared the blood around the cell.
Lord, who has no previous convictions, previously pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of cannabis, common assault and criminal damage.
In mitigation, advocate Deborah Myerscough said her client would benefit from the support of probation.
The court heard Lord has Asperger’s and struggled to live dependently.
She said: ‘These offences occurred when my client was not at his mum’s address. He has tremendous support from her, but he wanted his own independence and moved out.
‘He became friends with people who were not suitable, and he went out drinking and clubbing which is not something he would normally do.’
Deemster Graeme Cook said he was prepared to suspend the prison sentence he was imposing.
He told Lord: ‘You have a troubled background brought on by your condition and the offences came about after you left home and did not have that parental guidance.
‘But the message needs to get out there that if you supply drugs, you will pass the custody threshold.
‘There is a reason to suspend your prison sentence due to having no previous convictions, your unfortunate background and the fact you are back with your mum who can keep an eye on you.’
Lord was handed an eight-month prison sentence for possessing cannabis with intent to supply, one week in prison for possession of cannabis to run concurrently, four months consecutively for the common assault and two months consecutively for criminal damage.
The total 14-month prison sentence is suspended for two years with a two-year supervision order. Lord will also need to pay £250 costs.