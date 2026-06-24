Volunteers from the Manx Wildlife Trust recently discovered that one of the benches near the Ayres Nature Discovery Centre had been destroyed and dumped in nearby sand dunes.
In a post online, a spokesperson for the trust said: ‘We believe this happened on Sunday, July 14, in the evening. If you saw anything, please get in touch with us privately.
‘The centre is a popular resting place for walking groups, who make good use of our seating while enjoying views across the Ayres National Nature Reserve.’
The trust said damage such as this has a lasting impact on the charity and takes time and resources away from the work it does to protect wildlife and wild spaces across the island.