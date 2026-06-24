A charitable organisation on the island has appealed to the public after a bench was vandalised.

Volunteers from the Manx Wildlife Trust recently discovered that one of the benches near the Ayres Nature Discovery Centre had been destroyed and dumped in nearby sand dunes.

In a post online, a spokesperson for the trust said: ‘We believe this happened on Sunday, July 14, in the evening. If you saw anything, please get in touch with us privately.

‘The centre is a popular resting place for walking groups, who make good use of our seating while enjoying views across the Ayres National Nature Reserve.’

The trust said damage such as this has a lasting impact on the charity and takes time and resources away from the work it does to protect wildlife and wild spaces across the island.

You can make a donation towards MWT conservation work through this link: https://www.mwt.im/donate