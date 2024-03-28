The Vaping Bill of 2023 is expected to gain royal assent during the next Tynwald sitting on Tuesday, April 16.
Should the Bill be passed, it could be illegal for under-18s to buy vaping products in the Isle of Man from the middle of April.
Speaking during Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting, the Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan said: ‘The Vaping Products Bill 2023 completed its passage through the branches on December 19, 2023.
‘A short period of time was required by the Attorney General's chambers to update the bill with the Legislative Council amendments over the Christmas period.
‘Following completion of these updates, the bill was sent to the Ministry of Justice on January 11, who indicated that the bill is on schedule to be signified for royal assent in April.’