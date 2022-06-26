Vehicle fire in St John’s
Sunday 26th June 2022 8:40 am
(Isle of Man Fire & Rescue Service )
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire involving gas cylinders yesterday.
Fire crews from Peel, Douglas and Kirk Michael fire stations were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to a report of a vehicle on fire in the area of St. Johns.
On arrival, the Officer-in-Charge of the first attending appliance reported the vehicle was well alight with gas cylinders involved.
A safe system of work was set up, and eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were deployed with high pressure hose reels and a jet to extinguish the vehicle fire and cool the affected gas cylinders.
Crews remained in attendance for three 3 hours.
