A person had to be freed from a vehicle following a crash during the early hours of Sunday.
The incident happened on a section of the Mountain Road.
Staff from the Isle of Man Constabulary, fire and rescue service and paramedics were all called to the scene.
Once there, emergency services discovered the vehicle had crashed off the road before coming to rest at around ‘10 metres below the road level.’
According to the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, nearly all but one of the vehicle’s occupants had left the car by the time the emergency services arrived at the scene.
Crews extracted one person from the vehicle before transferring them to Noble’s Hospital for a further assessment and treatment.
Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening.