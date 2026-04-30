The Great Union Camera on Douglas Head will open for the summer season this weekend.
The Victorian attraction will once again be operated by volunteers from the Isle of Man Victorian Society.
The building was owned for many years by the Heaton family but later fell into disrepair before being purchased by the Isle of Man Government.
After a period covered in metal sheeting, it was renovated by the old Department of Local Government and Environment (DOLGE) and passed to the then Department of Tourism. It reopened to the public in 2005.
This year marks 22 years of volunteers welcoming visitors and residents to experience the attraction in much the same way as previous generations.
The camera obscura will be open on Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm and on Sundays and bank holidays from 11am to 4pm.
It relies on bright sunshine to operate and does not open during rain or sea mist.
Victorian Society spokesman Peter Kelly said first-time visitors often find it hard to believe the device works using only mirrors and lenses.
He added that children particularly enjoy watching their parents walking outside as they are projected inside the building.
The Great Union Camera is one of the Isle of Man’s best-known Victorian attractions and continues to draw interest from both tourists and locals.
Run entirely by volunteers, it offers a simple but effective demonstration of early optical technology.
Organisers say its continued popularity reflects a wider interest in the island’s heritage and historic attractions.
Visitors are advised to check conditions before travelling, as the attraction is weather dependent.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Victorian Society said it is looking forward to welcoming people back for another summer season on Douglas Head.