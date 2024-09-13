This fantastic timelapse video shows the Aurora Borealis light up the sky above Peel, Isle of Man last night.
The stunning clip was captured by seasoned photographer Dave Corkish between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday evening.
The Aurora Borealis - commonly referred to as the Northern Lights - put on a show with varying degrees of intensity and sometimes visible to the naked eye.
Did you manage to capture the stunning display?
Dave Corkish captured these fantastic photos in Peel on Thursday evening (Dave Corkish)
