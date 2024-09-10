Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Callum Brew at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Manx Punx Impulsive and Self Destructive, HalfNaked Headline and Dysfunction Junction at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm until midnight.

- Biskee Brisht at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm to 11:30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Two Shot’s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Garyoke at the Horse and Plough, Braddan, 7pm.

- Jon Lightfield at Kerroo Brewing Company, Port Erin, 7pm.

- Baad Acid at the Centenary Centre, Peel, 7.30pm (tickets £15).

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 8:30pm.

- Nige T at the Heron, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.

- Part of the ‘Manxical Mystery Tour’ at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Winston Liu at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm to midnight.

- Powercut at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm until midnight.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Dan and Hendo at the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Colin M Bankes-Jones at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.