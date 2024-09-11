Mark and Guy Rossiter, managers of the popular Rover’s Return pub in Douglas, have announced they are stepping back after nearly two decades of running the beloved local establishment.
The Rossiter brothers, who have become fixtures at the Church Street pub over the years, have decided it is time to move on.
Speaking to the Manx Independent from the Rover’s Return, Mark Rossiter explained their decision to step back. He said: ‘Myself and my brother have been here for quite a long time.
‘Guy especially, he's been around the pub for about 18 years. I joined him a long time ago.
‘I started as an assistant, and when he moved on, I stepped into the landlord role.
‘But now, it’s just time to move on from the catering and hospitality game. I’m not getting any younger and it’s late nights and early mornings.
‘I’ve been doing it since I was about 16 years old so it’s time to move on from a long career.’
However, before they bid farewell to the hospitality business, we asked them what their favourite top ten pubs are across the Isle of Man.
10. The Sidings, Castletown
A great selection of ales and a fantastic spot if you’re just getting off the train. It’s always a good atmosphere in there too.
9. The Mitre, Kirk Michael
The Mitre has great food and Karl is an amazing host. The venue is also great for the island’s music scene, with plenty of acts performing there.
8. The Front Porch, Douglas
Ed, Ricky and Graham are always welcoming and it has a great selection of shorts. However, watch out for the moonshine!
7. The Bay, Port Erin
As everyone knows, there is always a great view down at the Bay, which is accompanied by great tasting beer whenever we go.
6. The Quids Inn, Douglas
It’s always a cracking night out at the Quids Inn with a great live music line up. Andy is always a great host! This is where Guy did his first bar work actually.
5. The Whitehouse, Peel
Peel has a lot of great pubs, but the pints in the Whitehouse are always really good. It’s a proper ‘old school’ boozer, which is good to see.
4. The Market Inn, Douglas
It’s a really friendly team at the Market Inn, and the food is always great there too. They’ve done some brilliant charity work over the years too.
3. The Manx Arms, Onchan
This is Mark’s first local. There always seems to be an amazing atmosphere in the ‘Manxie’, with a really homely feel to it.
2. The Albert, Douglas
Kerving runs an amazing pub. Its karaoke brings plenty of people in and its prices for beer are definitely favourable. This place is another favourite of ours.
1. The Rover’s Return, Douglas
The Rover’s is our home away from home. It has low prices, great beer, live music and off-beat banter!
* To give the pub legends the send-off they deserve, the Rossiters are throwing a big farewell bash at the Rovers Return on Saturday, September 14.