The long-derelict former Marine Laboratory in Port Erin is quickly being reduced to rubble as part of a long-awaited major redevelopment.
Detailed plans (20/01467/B) to build flats, exhibition space, restaurant, an ‘apart-hotel’ and retail outlets on the Breakwater Road site were approved in September last year.
Work to prepare the fire-ravaged eyesore for demolition began earlier this month which included dealing with the disposal of any asbestos and the removal of slate tiles from the roof.
Then at the end of last week contractors made short work of knocking down the far end of the slate stone building with its familiar circular feature window above the front door.
Planning consent has been secured by Delgatie Limited to build four blocks on the site.
There will be a total of 52 apartments spread across three of the blocks. The fourth block will have a pub-restaurant on the ground floor with five storey above comprising 14 apart-hotel units.
One condition of the planning approval states that the proposed apart-hotels can only be let from April to September and should have a maximum stay length of 28 days.