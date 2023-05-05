His Majesty the King’s coronation has been celebrated by a unique event held at King William’s College earlier this week.
The College’s director of music Steve Daykin invited singers from across the Isle of Man to record ‘The Mountains Shall Bring Peace’, in the Chapel of St Thomas on Tuesday.
The new anthem was written by singer and composer Joanna Forbes L’Estrange and commissioned as part of a Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) project ‘Sing for the King’.
Mr Daykin said: 'This has been such a wonderful experience and I am delighted so many singers could join us for the historic occasion.
'As the only Isle of Man choir registered to perform this piece, we are delighted with the recording. I would like to thank our pupils, staff and everyone who joined us and hope it is enjoyed across the Island as we prepare to celebrate His Majesty the King’s coronation this weekend.'
The Isle of Man singers joined dozens of others choirs across the British Isles, from Orkney to Jersey, who are also recording the piece.