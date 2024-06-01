This video shows choristers take part in a special service atop an iconic Isle of Man attraction.
Choristers from St German's cathedral climbed the stairs to the top of the Laxey Wheel to give a special performance on Acension Day last month.
Lining-up on the viewing platform that sits atop the wheel, the singers belted out a rendition of ‘Hail the day that sees him rise’ as part of a special service led by Dean Nigel Godfrey.
Traditionally, choirs usually ascend their respective church towers to sing on Ascension Day.
Also known as the Feast of Ascension, Ascension Day celebrates Jesus’ ascension in heaven.