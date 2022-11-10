Viewing platform for Bradda
Subscribe newsletter
A viewing platform has been opened at Bradda Glen.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer officially opened the platform in Port Erin this week.
The concept and provision of this viewing platform is an initiative of the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann to mark the 50th anniversary of the club being founded in 1973.
It says that the viewing platform has ‘transformed an underused area into a place that can be used all year round and opened up all-weather access to the existing paths along Bradda Head’.
The construction works were undertaken during last summer.
In 1973, the club’s first community project was the creation of the Bradda Head Nature Trail which extended along the footpath route, making the location of the platform ‘particularly apt’.
Michael Gallagher, president of Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann, outlined the role of the platform.
He said: ‘The viewing platform is intended to provide an area with greater ease of access and inclusivity to all including those using wheelchairs and families with pushchairs. It will enable a variety of use and allow both the local community and our visitors to enjoy the wonderful coastal views.’
Sir Lorimer said when cutting the ribbon at the opening: ‘Look at that, isn’t that a sight – that is the most wonderful sight. You couldn’t have chosen a better place.’
The platform includes full disabled access, with a wheelchair and environmentally-friendly base, a one metre high glass balustrade set back from the existing hedge, with the provision of wheelchair-friendly picnic tables.
Once constructed, the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture will take over the continued maintenance of the path and viewing platform.
Manx Lottery Trust, in collaboration with The National Lottery Community Fund, awarded a grant of £40,000 towards the construction.
Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said when the grant was awarded: ‘We are pleased to award this grant to the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann. The dedication, commitment and expertise of the volunteers to help improve access to such a wonderful part of the island is to be applauded.’
Past president of the rotary club John Lindon previously said that the work would benefit the community ‘as the scheme will open the views from Bradda Head to everyone, creating a lasting legacy for the community.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |