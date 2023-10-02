A popular amateur boxing event returned to the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall this weekend as the ninth ‘Thriller in the Villa’ took place.
The annual show saw local volunteers embrace the challenge of stepping into a boxing ring to raise much needed funds for any local charities.
This year, instead of raising funds for one specific charity, each competitor chose an individual charity close to their heart to raise money for.
A statement shared by organisers of the event on their Facebook page said the show was a success and thanked all those who were involved in setting up and taking part.
It said: ‘Thank you to absolutely everyone who made last night another successful show!
‘Well done to all the volunteers who were brave enough to even sign up for this incredible challenge and fundraise for their charities.
‘The atmosphere and support in the Villa was amazing and to see the smiling faces of the volunteers (after punching each other in the face) at the after party, made it all worth it. Who’s up for 2024?’
A significant amount of money has been raised so far for various charities, clubs and organisations.
The children’s charity provide respite care for Tom’s son who has Dravet Syndrome, a form of epilepsy.
He said: ‘Without Rebecca House, we, along with many other families could not get the respite we need.
‘That is one of the main reasons it’s my chosen charity.’
Other contestants raising money included Chris Conway, who received £115 for Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man, Andy Ashton who raised £405 for Hospice Isle of Man, Kirsty Russell managed to raise £630 for the Manx Amateur Boxing Club, Tamzin Naylor raised £325 for Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation and Lucy Rice gathered £605 for Isle Listen.
