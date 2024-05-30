A violent street brawl outside 1886 Bar and Grill has landed four men with suspended sentences, fines and licensing bans.
Joseph Paul Doyle, aged 49, and 44-year-old Piotr Pawel Krawczyk were sentenced to five months' custody, suspended for two years, and fined £1,000 each.
Harry Davies, aged 27, was sentenced to three months' custody, suspended for two years, and fined £750.
Joshua Turner, aged 26, was given two months’ custody, suspended for two years, and fined £600.
Doyle, Krawcyzk and Davies were also given a 12 month licensing ban, while Turner’s will run for nine months.
We previously reported that Turner and Davies were watching football at 1886 Bar and Grill on February 6, at 7.30pm.
Outside the Regent Street night spot, they then became involved in a disagreement with an unknown male.
Davies was said to have made a threat to the male which then resulted in Krawczyk and Doyle intervening.
Davies squared up to the duo and all four defendants then started what was described as a violent fight.
Kicks and punches were exchanged and Davies was punched in the face several times, which resulted in him falling down.
Krawczyk then kicked him in the head with extreme force as the brawl continued.
Doyle then kicked Davies in the face and members of the public intervened, as they said they feared he was at risk of serious injury.
They were all arrested and Davies was taken to accident and emergency where he was diagnosed with a fractured eye socket.
In court, the quartet pleaded guilty to affray.
Krawczyk, who lives at Ballaughton Park in Douglas, was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers, who said that despite the CCTV footage showing the kicks, there had been no complaint statement.
Mr Rodgers said that a prison sentence would mean that his client was unable to work and support his partner, who had a medical condition.
The advocate said that the prison was overcrowded and they had started to erect portable cabins to cope with this.
Doyle, who lives at Ballaughton Meadows in Douglas, was represented by advocate Jim Travers, who said that his client had been appalled at his behaviour after viewing the CCTV footage and it was perhaps for the best that he remembered little of it.
Mr Travers handed in letters of reference for his client, saying that friends and associates had all stepped up for him and his conduct on the night in question had been alien to him.
The advocate asked the court to consider the article eight human rights of Doyle’s children and said that his partner was currently ill.
Advocate Michael Jelski represented Davies, who lives at West View in Peel, and said that his client also had little memory of what had happened, but was also appalled by his actions after viewing the footage.
Mr Jelski said that Davies had thrown three punches, but the first didn’t connect, the second had struck an arm, and the third then had been thrown from behind the head.
The advocate said that his client had no previous convictions and had previously been made a designated official at the age of 21, so he had no explanation for his behaviour.
Turner, who lives at West View in Peel, was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who handed in letters of reference and said that her client’s offending was less severe than the other parties.
Ms Lobb said that Turner had no previous convictions, had spent a night in the cell, and was also embarrassed and shocked when shown the footage.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Doyle and Krawczyk that they were fortunate not to be facing more serious charges, having both aimed kicks at Davies’ head while he was on the ground.
Doyle was spared a ban on entering licensed premises, due to his work as a painter and decorator, and is only prohibited from purchasing or being supplied with alcohol.
All four men were also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.