The Dar Młodzieży will call at the Isle of Man on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26. The ship, whose name translates as ‘Gift of Youth’, serves as Poland’s national sail training vessel and is used to train future seafarers.
Typically carrying more than 100 cadets, the vessel operates as a floating academy, with students living and studying on board as part of their maritime education. It is affiliated with Gdynia Maritime University, whose cadets regularly take part in international voyages.
Measuring more than 100 metres in length and equipped with three masts and a full set of sails, the Dar Młodzieży has been described as one of the most recognisable tall ships currently in service.
The ship operates worldwide and has taken part in numerous transatlantic crossings and global voyages, including a circumnavigation in the late 1980s and a round-the-world voyage in 2018-2019 to mark the centenary of Poland’s independence.
The Dar Młodzieży also regularly participates in international tall ship events and races, where it represents Poland and promotes maritime education.
A spokesperson for the vessel said: ‘The visit is expected to draw attention along Douglas quayside, offering a rare chance to see a traditional sailing vessel of this scale up close.
‘This visit also reflects the strong links between the Isle of Man and the international maritime community, as well as the island’s connections with Poland.’
Members of the public will be able to board the vessel at the rear of Douglas Sea Terminal during designated open periods on both days this weekend, from 9am to 12.30pm and again from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.