Popular Douglas burger restaurant Smash N Fry is seeking planning permission to reopen at a new location in the town.
The takeaway, which had been based opposite the library on Duke Street, temporarily closed in January,
At the time, the business promised to return with even better ‘taste and service’, leaving many loyal customers hoping the closure would be only temporary.
Last month, Smash N Fry offered a glimmer of hope on social media.
In response to a comment, the takeaway confirmed that plans for a comeback were progressing.
Now, the operators have submitted a change of use planning application as they aim to take over the former Artisan Gelato premises, previously run by Isle of Gelato, which has since moved to Laxey. The plans also include a seating area.
The application largely relates to proposed changes in opening hours. Current permission states that customers cannot remain on the premises after 9pm, but the applicant wants to open from noon to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 11am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Smash N Fry built up a loyal following in Douglas thanks to its menu of smash burgers, fried chicken, loaded fries and wings.
Known for generous portions and bold flavours, the venue offers both dine-in and takeaway options, along with a dedicated children’s menu.
The announcement last month sparked excitement among Douglas diners who have been waiting for the eatery’s return.
Many people commented on the post, with one saying: ‘We’ve missed our burger fix, this place is fantastic and we can’t wait to visit again.’
Another added: ‘I hope they return somewhere nearby in Douglas, to be honest, a great lunch spot.’
The change of use application will be considered by planners in due course.