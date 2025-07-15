Future MHKs? Future MLCs? Or just students with more composure than some of our actual elected officials?
Junior Tynwald 2025 gave young people from across the island a front-row seat to the workings of Manx democracy, and many found it an eye-opening experience.
Held on July 11, the annual sitting saw students from Castle Rushen High School, Queen Elizabeth II High School, St Ninian’s and Ramsey Grammar take on the roles of members of the House of Keys and Legislative Council.
Castle Rushen’s Camilla Perrie, representing Arbory, Castletown and Malew, summed up the event as ‘very insightful’.
‘I was nervous to begin with, but with each supplementary question I gained confidence and got to grips with the “theatre” of the occasion,’ she said.
‘As a 17-year-old I thought it was great to have the opportunity to have my voice heard and ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture questions.
‘I’d done a fair amount of research, and I found the whole experience surprisingly, and reassuringly, enjoyable. And it was less scary than I thought it would be.’
Ramsey Grammar’s Jemima Caine, who represented Douglas Central, said: ‘I enjoyed Junior Tynwald more than I expected.
‘The sitting felt “real”, and the topics were highly relevant to young people. I would definitely recommend Junior Tynwald.
‘Anyone considering taking part will probably find they’ll surprise themselves and gain confidence as the sitting progresses.
‘I would advise them to do the research, but not to overthink things and enjoy the experience.’
Politics student Jack Shimmin from St Ninian’s, representing Onchan, called the sitting ‘interesting’, adding: ‘If I could rewind and do it all again, though, I would have spoken more than I did.’
Freya Weldon, also of Castle Rushen, represented Ramsey and came armed with eight double-sided pages of research.
‘I was quite nervous, and I wished I had contributed more,’ she said.
‘That said, taking part in Junior Tynwald, the research and public speaking, gives you transferable skills that will come in useful in later life.’
Meanwhile, QEII’s Jonathan Koroma said: ‘Junior Tynwald was a great new experience for me. I learned a lot and it made me give more thought to the whole political process.’
His classmate Geoff Pryce-Jones, also representing Middle, moved a motion on wind turbines that sparked a debate and amendment from Castle Rushen’s Breesha Jenkins.
‘Ideally, I would have liked more time to expand my argument,’ Geoff said. ‘But overall taking part was a good experience for me.’
The final amended motion, calling for a thorough independent assessment on wind turbines, was carried, as was a second motion on the dangers of social media, moved by QEII’s Zara Jones.
President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC congratulated all involved and said the students ‘really put members through their paces’.
The award for Most Outstanding Participant was given to Conall Molloy of St Ninian’s, who said: ‘It was a pretty great experience.
‘The proceedings were very efficiently run and really authentic, especially the passing of notes.’
Based on this showing, the island’s political future might just be in safe, and surprisingly prepared, hands.