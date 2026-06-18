Isle of Man Community Rangers for the Meayll Peninsula recently took part in a hands-on limewash painting workshop delivered by the Manx National Heritage at Cregneash Folk Village.
The workshop provided the volunteer group, which aims to improve and maintain the natural beaty of the island, with practical experience in the preparation and application of traditional limewash. This is an essential skill in the conservation of historic buildings and structures.
The training supported ongoing conservation works at Cregneash where Ned Begs Cottage is currently being prepared for limewashing as part of the ongoing care and preservation of the historic buildings at Cregneash Folk Village.
Participants learned about the materials and techniques used in heritage maintenance, including the preparation and application of traditional limewash, helping to ensure these important skills are passed on to future generations.
Historic Buildings Architect for Manx National Heritage John-Paul Walker said: ‘Traditional building skills are an important part of caring for the island's heritage.
‘We were delighted to welcome the Community Rangers to Cregneash and provide an opportunity to learn more about limewashing techniques, why they matter, and how they help preserve historic buildings for future generations.’
Limewash is a traditional building material made from quicklime, chalk dust and water that has been used for centuries to protect and maintain historic buildings.
Before limewash is applied, exposed stonework and weathered surfaces are carefully cleaned and any loose or flaking material removed.
The building is then coated with a lime-based wash. Once dry, the limewash helps protect walls from moisture penetration while allowing the building to breathe naturally.
Typically, two or three coats are applied, with any excess material brushed away once the treatment is complete.
Manx National Heritage say the workshop formed part of its ongoing commitment to share traditional conservation skills and support community involvement in the care of the island's built heritage.
Ranald Caldwell, chair of public and private sector organisation Destination First which manages the rangers said: ‘The Community Rangers have built a strong and positive partnership with Manx National Heritage since the pilot programme was launched on the Meayll Peninsula in December 2025.
‘Our team of 15 active volunteers has contributed to a wide range of projects, including maintaining footpaths and signage, strimming paths, painting benches and picnic tables, and restoring Cooil Bane Barn as our operational base.
‘The recent limewashing workshop will enable us to support Manx National Heritage with the ongoing care and preservation of the cottages at Cregneash.
‘The rangers have a real affection for the village and its heritage.
‘We are grateful to Manx National Heritage and the Cregneash team for their warm welcome and for giving us the opportunity to help care for such a special and important place.’
An MNH spokesperson added: ‘The conservation works form an important part of preserving Cregneash's unique built heritage for future generations, ensuring that traditional buildings continue to be cared for using appropriate historic materials and techniques.’