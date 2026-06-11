Beach Buddies volunteers are being invited to Peel beach this weekend to welcome the King's Baton to the Isle of Man.
The environmental charity has been chosen to take possession of the baton on its second day on the island as part of the Commonwealth Games King's Baton Relay.
The baton is due to arrive by lifeboat at Peel breakwater at noon on Sunday, June 14, before being carried to the beach by Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale and his daughter Roseanna, a long-serving trustee of the charity.
Volunteers will gather on the western end of Peel beach near the swingbridge before taking part in a 30-minute beach clean.