They have now sent 38 vehicles since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February last year, with both Ukrainian and Manx drivers.
The cars themselves are staying in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, to help in risk zones for evacuation needs.
Their recent trip, which departed on Friday, saw their cars predominantly filled with push bikes, with 20 being dropped to an orphanage in the city of Lviv.
The entire trip it was estimated would take the group three days, and roughly 3,000 kilometres.
Kraismir Panovski, who lives in the island but has Ukrainian heritage, organises the trips and aid and is extremely thankful for the generosity shown by local people and local companies.
He said: ‘We are bringing five cars to Ukraine, and these are number 34 to number 38 from the Isle of Man brought to Ukraine, with a lot of aid to help and support the people there.
‘It’s so important, everyone has their own reasons as to why they’re helping.
‘We just want to support the country.
‘Two of us have Ukrainian heritage, but the others have nothing to do with Ukraine but they’re so dedicated and doing an amazing job in terms of helping us and supporting the country at the moment.
‘It’s about three days of a journey, and about 3,000 kilometers from here to Lviv which is where we’re heading.
‘We’re going to come back with other cars because we leave these ones there.
‘We normally take ferries, so I’d just like to mention a huge thank you to the Steam Packet, they’ve been supporting us from the very start and this time as well and we really appreciate their help.’
Kraismir’s wife, Anastasiya Pankovska, didn’t go with the group this time, deciding only a few hours before the Manannan departed Douglas.
She emphasised that the aid they’re providing for Ukraine simply wouldn’t get there without the support they receive, thanking companies such as the Steam Packet Company, Duke Marketing, Charles Corkill Commercial and Sign Design.
Antony Aspell, one of the five volunteers, added that the trips can be eye-opening.
He said: ‘The last trip we did we returned a young girl to her father when she was evacuated, and that was quite an emotional trip. ‘This time we’re taking loads of bikes out to an orphanage so it’s helping kids who’ve been involved in the war that have got nobody to help them.
‘I’ve got kids myself and I know what is must be like for kids who don’t have their parents.’