More than 1,000 young people came together for the Isle of Man's biggest multi-sport event of the year at the National Sports Centre on Saturday.
From football and hockey to volleyball and racewalking, children from school years two to 10 showed off the skills they’ve built over the months of training for the Manx Youth Games which started back in January.
After an opening ceremony at the NSC’s athletics track, the youngsters then dispersed to various venues to take part in the sports that have been involved with this year’s Games.
Children represented their region - north, south, east and west - and receive a sustainable water bottle on the day, thanks the annual event’s sponsor Sporting Club.
A Sporting Club Isle of Man spokesman said: ‘The Manx Youth Games are really special for young people in the Isle of Man. They help kids have fun, stay active, and make new friends. These Games build confidence and teach teamwork.’
A government spokesperson added: ‘The Games are about more than just sport - they’re about friendship, fun, and believing in yourself.
‘Huge thanks to Manx Sport and Recreation, our brilliant coaches and volunteers, and sponsor Sporting Club Isle of Man for making it all happen.’