Volunteers sought to hand rear orphaned ducklings

Manx Wild Bird Aid have called for volunteers to come forward to help hand-rear orphaned ducklings.

It came after a mother duck and several of her offspring were run over and killed in the west of the island.

The incident on Poortown Road between St John’s and Peel was reported to the charity by a passing member of the public.

Six surviving ducklings were found nearby by the responding volunteers.

A spokesperson said: ‘Our volunteers found the dead mother and six dead ducklings scattered across the road.

‘They searched the hedgerows in the area and listened for ducklings calling, and were able to catch six surviving ducklings.

‘They’re now safe with us and will be released when they grow up.’

In a plea for help, the post went on: ‘We are looking for volunteers to hand-rear ducklings for us.

‘Once they are fully feathered, can fly and look like adult ducks, they can be released.