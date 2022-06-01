Volunteers to count bats

Over the next three week volunteers are going to count bats as they emerge from their daytime roosts to set off for a night’s foraging for food.

Manx Bat Group chairman Nick Pinder said: ‘Every year in mid-June, volunteers all over the British Isles undertake these roost counts as part of the National Bat Monitoring Project, organised by the Bat Conservation Trust, and we try to do our part here in the Isle of Man.

‘Indeed, for some species, we contribute proportionately more to the survey than any other part of the British Isles. Bats are known as an indicator species so it is important to know how they are faring in the modern world.’

Data from the National Bat Monitoring Programme indicate that populations of the 11 bat species monitored are stable or recovering, but it should be remembered that these trends reflect relatively recent changes in bat populations (since 1999 for most species).

It is generally considered that prior to this there were significant historical declines in bat populations dating back to at least the start of the 20th century.

This suggests that current legislation and conservation action to protect and conserve bats is being successful, and it is vitally important that this continues.

Not all the bat species monitored at UK-level occur in the Isle of Man but the populations of all the species that do occur here are thought to be increasing (two species) or stable (seven species) across the UK.

However, the roost counts in the Isle of Man have not been conducted over a long enough period to produce such trends for the Isle of Man itself, so it is important that these roost counts carry on in to the future.

Mr Pinder added: ‘It is not too late for anyone interested to get involved, or to report a suspected bat roost the Manx Bat Group.