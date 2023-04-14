Island Escapes, the Isle of Man’s largest holiday lettings agency, has been shortlisted for the Consumer Champion Award at The Shortyz 2023 and is appealing for people in the island to support it by voting online.
The Short Term Rental Awards (Shortyz) brings industry leaders together to recognise individual and company best practice and achievement to help drive the short-term rental sector forward. The Consumer Champion award recognises organisations that act firmly on behalf of consumers and prioritises the needs of guests and / or clients.
Winners will be selected by public votes and a judging panel. Public voting is open till 11.59pm on Sunday, April 16.
John Keggin, managing director of Island Escapes and Visit Isle of Man board member, said: 'As a relative newcomer in the industry it has been incredible to find ourselves in the final shortlist in a category we are so passionate about, alongside global businesses.
'This really helps put the Isle of Man on the map and shows we are serious about delivering an excellent customer experience for our visitors. I would like to urge local residents to support island Escapes and help us raise the profile of the Isle of Man.’
Deborah Heather, the chief executive officer of the government's tourism agency Visit Isle of Man, said : 'We’re delighted that the team at Island Escapes have been recognised for their tireless commitment to delivering quality and excellence to meet the needs of the visitor.
'Customer satisfaction is a vital, if not the most important, component of the overall "customer journey", helping to build advocacy and a strong base of super fans who will provide travel inspiration for friends and family. This recognition helps to raise awareness of the Isle of Man and the quality offering available to visitors.
'The short term rental business has influenced a technological evolution within the wider accommodation sector, driving online booking for ease of accessibility and increased customer service. Working with John, as a member of the Visit Isle of Man Board and representative for the accommodation sector, we will be working with our tourism partners to identify the best mechanisms for increased visibility and distribution, as well as continuing to lead a programme of quality improvement.’
Votes can be placed online here. It is not mandatory to vote in each category and categories can be skipped using the arrow at the bottom of the screen.
Island Escapes is nominated in the second category listed.