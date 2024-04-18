Voting is open in Port St Mary for residents to elect two new commissioners today.
There are two available seats and three candidates, James Helps, David Scott and Jean Teare.
James Helps is calling for better communication between board members and resident and is something he would like to improve if elected. David Scott has highlighted issues with communication, as well as getting the golf club and pavilion ‘sorted out’. While Jean Teare says she would try to encourage more footfall and promotion of the facilities in the town – including the beach.
Residents can vote at the town hall until 8pm tonight.
Its being held because of the death of former commissioner Alan Grace.
By Emma Draper - local democracy reporter