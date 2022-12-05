The Covid-19 Vaccination Team will be offering walk in sessions at The Chester Street Vaccination Hub, throughout December.
They take place between 9.30am and 4pm every weekday.
It is for the autumn booster and the first booster for over 18s
There will also be two sessions at Noble’s Hospital, Ward 12 on Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22, between 10am an3 3pm.
Anyone who is eligible is welcome to attend a walk in session.
You are eligible for this vaccine if you are:
Over 50 (you must be over age 18 to receive this vaccine)
Pregnant
At higher risk due to a health condition
Immunosuppressed
A frontline health and social care worker
A carer
Over 18 and requiring a booster dose
The Chester Street Vaccination Hub and 111 Call Centre will be closed on the following days
Friday, December 23
Wednesday, December 28
Thursday, December 29
Friday, December 3-
Monday, January 2
*The Covid-19 Vaccination team will not be administering vaccines on individual wards. Instead, people should go to Ward 12 themselves to receive their booster dose. Anyone who is eligible can attend the walk in session, including Manx Care colleagues, patients and visitors to the hospital.
