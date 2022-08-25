Walk-in Covid vaccinations no longer available from today
Walk-in vaccination clinics will no longer be offered after today, according to Manx Care.
This is to allow the vaccination team to prepare for the autumn Covid-19 booster campaign, which will start on September 5.
Instead, those who would still like to take up the offer of a first, second or booster dose will be asked to book an appointment either by calling 111 or emailing [email protected]
Recently announced by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisations (JCVI), the autumn programme is aimed to enhance immunity in those at higher risk from Covid.
Those eligible for the autumn booster are residents in a care home for older adults, staff working in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, all adults aged 50 years and over, those aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group, those aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression, and those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers.
