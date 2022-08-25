Walk-in Covid vaccinations no longer available from today

Thursday 25th August 2022 12:03 pm
Share
First vaccination at Nobles Hospital of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against covid 19 carried out by Sam Kneen on Sandie Hannay a health worker for DHSC. Sam Kneen gives Sandie Hannay the first vaccination. ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Walk-in vaccination clinics will no longer be offered after today, according to Manx Care.

This is to allow the vaccination team to prepare for the autumn Covid-19 booster campaign, which will start on September 5.

Instead, those who would still like to take up the offer of a first, second or booster dose will be asked to book an appointment either by calling 111 or emailing [email protected]

Recently announced by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisations (JCVI), the autumn programme is aimed to enhance immunity in those at higher risk from Covid.

Those eligible for the autumn booster are residents in a care home for older adults, staff working in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, all adults aged 50 years and over, those aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group, those aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression, and those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers.

More About:

Manx Care
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0