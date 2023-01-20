The Isle of Man Post Office is seeking expressions of interest for the provision of counter services and/or parcel collection services in Peel.
The move comes after the current sub postmaster served the required six months’ notice of her intention to terminate her contract for service.
Stu Peters MHK, chairman of Isle of Man Post Office said: ‘I would like to place on record our grateful thanks to the outgoing sub postmistresses for the services she has provided on our behalf and that of our commercial partners for the past nine years.
‘The expression of interest will commence from week commencing January 23 and by starting the process now, it will allow us to adhere to the required procurement protocol and reduce the risk of any break in service for Peel residents.’