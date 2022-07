Douglas at 7.03am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from Andy Roberts at the Met Office:

Fine today with warm sunny spells, light and variable winds at first will slowly freshen from the south and temperatures will reach 23C

Outlook

Cloudy tomorrow with perhaps a little rain for a time, brightening up during the afternoon, temperatures up to 20C