The Ronaldsway Meteorological Office has confirmed that September was the warmest recorded on the island.
The weather at the beginning of September was described as a 'late burst of summer', with some days seeing temperatures rise into the 20's.
The mean 24-hour temperature of 15.5°C was just higher than the previous record from 2006, while the mean daytime maximum of 18.0°C is equal to the previous record from 2016.
The warmest day was the 5th, with 24.5°C being recorded at Ronaldsway.
Sunshine totalled 148.6 hours, which is about 10 hours above the long term average for September. The best day was the 4th with 12.1 hours.
Rainfall totalled 108.1mm in the gauge; over 40% more than the long term average for September. The wettest day was the 17th with 15.6mm.
It was also a windy month, with a mean speed of 11.8knots, and two days with gales. Storm Agnes on the 27th brought gusts of 51 knots / 59mph at the Met Office, and over 70mph at more exposed parts of the island.