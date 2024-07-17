The Isle of Man’s Cyber Security Centre has issued a warning following an online scam which went viral this morning.
The post claimed the ‘child’ had been reported missing to police and needed urgent medication, but it was quickly established that the post is fake and is often circulated worldwide by scammers.
The Cyber Security Centre commented: ‘We are aware of a scam claiming there is a missing child in Peel. This post is fake and is a scam used globally across Facebook.
‘Admins should consider adding controls to groups in order to minimise the number of scam posts.
‘Look for the signs, such as a new profile, the comments being turned off or there being no contact information, and report suspected scam posts to admins as soon as you see them.’