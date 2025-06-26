Speaking at the site off Glenfaba Road, where construction is now underway, Mrs Moughtin told Isle of Man Today: ‘Eighteen years this has been coming, and I have prayed and prayed for this day.
‘To actually walk on site today, I feel my job is done, because it’s all I’ve ever, ever wanted: clean, clean water, correctly taken care of in Peel.’
Last month, Manx Utilities announced that contractors had moved in to begin work on the town’s new wastewater treatment works, which aims to put an end to the longstanding environmental issue of raw sewage being pumped directly into Peel Bay.
Currently, the town is served by a combined foul sewer system which channels effluent via a pumping station on Shore Road.
From there, the untreated waste is discharged into the sea east off the breakwater, a practice widely criticised by residents, environmental campaigners and public figures.
The new facility is being built in a field adjacent to the Heritage Trail and across from Castle View nursing home.
Principal contractor Eric Wright Water is leading the project, with Paul Carey & Sons Ltd supporting on-site works.
Initial construction includes site preparation, topsoil removal, compound set-up and fencing, followed by trenching and cable diversion. Access to the site is also being improved.
Mrs Moughtin continued: ‘It all goes back to the beach and people’s expectations these days for clean bathing water.
‘We know there is a big issue in the bay.
‘This is the start of rectifying that, and the sooner it gets kicked in, the better.’
The road to this point has not been easy.
Although planning permission was unanimously granted in July 2023, an appeal was later lodged by a neighbouring landowner with permission to build 21 houses on an adjacent site.
The appeal, which claimed procedural failings, was dismissed, but not before delaying the project, which had initially been due to begin last autumn.
Completion is expected by 2028, with screening facilities operational by late 2026 and full treatment by 2027.
Chair of Peel Commissioners and the area’s former MHK Ray Harmer also welcomed the start of construction, describing the site as a ‘perfect fit’ for the much-needed facility.
‘Ironically, it was the one that was probably suggested 20 years ago,’ he said.
‘I’m just glad we’re now going ahead with it. The access road, the engineering, it’s going to make a huge difference.
‘The beach is going to be clean, the sea is going to be clean. We have waited for so long for this. It’s a great day. It’s a great news story.’
In a light-hearted moment, Mr Harmer added: ‘I promise you this - I’ll be diving into that sea the day it’s all finished in 2028.’
Tim Crookall, MHK for Peel and Glenfaba, added that he’ll watch Mr Harmer dive in, but won’t be doing it himself.