MAC Commercial account executive Helen Hutchinson has earned the Chartered Insurance Institute’s (CII) Diploma in Insurance.
The Douglas firm is part of the MAC Group which is the island’s largest independent financial advisory and insurance broking group.
A spokesperson for the Athol Street business said: ‘This significant milestone reflects Helen’s dedication to professional development and her unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client service.
‘With more than a decade of experience in the island’s insurance industry, Helen plays a vital role in supporting clients with property and liability insurance.
‘Her in-depth knowledge of claims processes and technical expertise enables her to provide clients with insightful guidance on managing and mitigating risk.
‘Helen works closely with clients to ensure their insurance policies are tailored to their specific needs - particularly in complex claims scenarios - making her a trusted adviser in navigating challenging insurance matters.
‘This qualification further strengthens her technical capabilities and equips her to address increasingly complex insurance requirements.’
Speaking about the achievement Helen said: ‘I’m incredibly proud to have achieved this qualification.
‘Passing three exams with distinction was a personal highlight, and I’m grateful to MAC Commercial for their support and encouragement throughout. I’m excited to apply this knowledge to continue delivering the best possible outcomes for our clients.’
Broking team manager Ann Zachorecki added: ‘Helen’s achievement is a testament to her hard work, professionalism, and dedication to our clients.
‘We’re extremely proud of her success and the value she brings to MAC Commercial.’
