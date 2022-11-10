Warning of coastal overtopping at lunchtime
Thursday 10th November 2022 9:35 am
Coastal overtopping is expected at high tide ()
The Met Office is warning that coastal overtopping will occur around some exposed coastal roads and promenades around lunchtime today (Thursday) at the time of high tide.
Areas likely to be affected include Shore Road Gansey, Castletown promenade, Ramsey promenade and the northern end of Douglas and Laxey promenades.
These areas will be affected for an hour or two either side of high tide.
