Regional airline Loganair has launched a new festive competition to name the puffin starring in its emotional Christmas advert.
The puffin features in The Nest, Loganair’s Christmas film, which premiered this month. Now the airline wants help naming the puffin and the winner will win a family trip to Shetland to meet the real thing.
The festive advert follows a puffin family separated by distance as they travel from Cornwall and London to snowy Edinburgh and finally to the dramatic cliffs of Shetland, where they reunite in their cosy coastal nest.
Rooted in Loganair’s proud Scottish heritage, the advert has struck a chord with viewers thanks to its message ‘Together is the greatest gift’.
Now that the puffin has become an unexpected festive star, Loganair is inviting families, animal lovers, and anyone inspired to give the character its official name.
From now until December 8, people can visit Loganair’s website and submit their favourite name, along with a short explanation of why they think it best represents the character.
The winning entry, to be revealed in the new year, will earn a family getaway for four to Shetland.
The prize, created in collaboration with Promote Shetland, includes return flights for a family of 4, a two-night stay at Busta House Hotel, car hire, and tickets to Sumburgh Head Lighthouse Visitor Centre, one of the best places in the UK to see puffins up close. The trip will take place between April and September 2026.
Lyn MacDonald, director of marketing, communications and product at Loganair, said: ‘The response to The Nest has delivered a little bit of early festive magic, and in the spirit of continuing the feel-good factor, we wanted to celebrate further and invite people to get creative and help name this new adorable character.’