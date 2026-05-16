Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury is getting married on the Isle of Man today (Saturday), with guests gathering for a ceremony at St John’s followed by a reception at the Comis Hotel.
The wedding of Venezuela Fury and fiancé Noah Price has attracted huge attention online in recent weeks after the couple shared preparations and behind-the-scenes moments on social media ahead of the big day.
We’ll be bringing you live updates, pictures, arrivals and reaction from St John’s where a large crowd of well wishers have gathered outside the church.