Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury is getting married on the Isle of Man today (Saturday), with guests gathering for a ceremony at St John’s followed by a reception at the Comis Hotel.

The wedding of Venezuela Fury and fiancé Noah Price has attracted huge attention online in recent weeks after the couple shared preparations and behind-the-scenes moments on social media ahead of the big day.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and his family moved to the Isle of Man last year, with the wedding celebrations expected to be filmed as part of the family’s ongoing Netflix series At Home With The Furys.

We’ll be bringing you live updates, pictures, arrivals and reaction from St John’s where a large crowd of well wishers have gathered outside the church.

Follow this live blog for the latest from the Venezuela Fury wedding on the Isle of Man.