The Princess Royal flew-in to the island this morning, arriving at the Jet Centre in Ronaldsway at around 11am.
Her first destination during her island visit is Peel Cathedral where a special a special thanksgiving service is being staged in her honour.
Some 350 invited guests have been invited to the service, during which Princess Anne will read a Lesson.
As patron of the Cathedral Church of Saint German Peel Development Appeal, she will also unveil an engraved floor stone to mark the £2 million redevelopment project of the cathedral.
New features include underfloor heating, additional toilets, a kitchen, a chapel, and a new south entrance door.
Princess Anne will meet with donors, project architects, and engineers who have contributed to the restoration.