This is the moment Princess Anne arrives at Peel Cathedral during her visit to the Isle of Man.

The Princess Royal flew-in to the island this morning, arriving at the Jet Centre in Ronaldsway at around 11am.

Her first destination during her island visit is Peel Cathedral where a special a special thanksgiving service is being staged in her honour.

Some 350 invited guests have been invited to the service, during which Princess Anne will read a Lesson.

As patron of the Cathedral Church of Saint German Peel Development Appeal, she will also unveil an engraved floor stone to mark the £2 million redevelopment project of the cathedral.

New features include underfloor heating, additional toilets, a kitchen, a chapel, and a new south entrance door.

Princess Anne will meet with donors, project architects, and engineers who have contributed to the restoration.

After the service, she will then travel to the nearby House of Manannan where she will be given a tour of the ‘All at Sea’ exhibition, which details the tragic events in Manx waters that inspired Sir William Hillary to establish the RNLI.

