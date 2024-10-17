Her Royal Highness Princess Anne has arrived in Peel for her first visit to the Isle of Man since 2021.
During her visit, she will attend a thanksgiving service at St German’s Cathedral in Peel this morning, followed by a tour of the ‘All at Sea’ exhibition at the House of Manannan early this afternoon.
Princess Anne’s royal visit began just after 11am with her arrival at The Jet Centre in Ronaldsway Airport.
Upon her arrival she was greeted by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, who introduced her to several dignitaries.
Her Royal Highness then travelled to Peel Cathedral.
The Princess Royal is the patron of the Cathedral Church of Saint German Peel Development Appeal, an initiative aimed at securing the long-term future of the historic building.
Around 350 invited guests are in attendance at a special thanksgiving service at the cathedral, during which Princess Anne will read a ‘Lesson’.
After departing Peel Cathedral, Princess Anne will arrive at the House of Manannan in Peel at 1.15pm.
She will be welcomed by Sea Cadets lining the entrance and island school children waving flags to greet her.
The ‘All at Sea’ exhibition at the House of Manannan commemorates the island's maritime history and the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The exhibition delves into the many tragic events that have occurred in Manx waters, including those that inspired Manx resident Sir William Hillary to establish the RNLI, a national maritime lifesaving institution that has since become a critical part of the UK's coastal safety infrastructure.
A musical group, ‘Mine’s a Shanty,’ will also perform a sea shanty, and Her Royal Highness will sign the visitors’ book.
Princess Anne’s visit to the Isle of Man will conclude shortly after 2pm, where she will depart from the House of Manannan and travel back to Isle of Man Airport to return home.
