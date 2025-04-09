The Deputy Director of Public Health has stressed the importance of recognising the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly for those who may not be eligible for routine screening.
Ross Keat confirmed that bowel cancer screening is currently offered every two years to people aged 60 to 75 on the Isle of Man. However, he warned that awareness is vital across all age groups.
‘April is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, and we're running this campaign for a number of reasons, mainly because we've noticed there is some evidence of individuals who are younger receiving a diagnosis in the UK,’ he said.
‘Now, whilst we haven't seen that currently in the Isle of Man, I think it's really important that we're aware, and that individuals who aren't of the age to be eligible for screening programmes are notified of the signs and symptoms.’
Dr Keat listed symptoms including blood in the stool, unexplained bloating or abdominal pain, and lumps in the tummy.
‘You also might feel like you've got constipation and diarrhoea very regularly, or you still feel like you need to use the bathroom after you've already been,’ he added.
