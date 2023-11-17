Suntera Global has won the 'Environmental Initiative of the Year' award at the Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2023 - watch the firm speaking about the award in the video above.
The title of the initiative was ‘Fill a Fish’, where five giant beach clean sea life inspired structures were installed in coastal locations around the Isle of Man.
A spokesperson from Suntera said: ‘Fill a Fish is a bespoke and multifaceted initiative created by Suntera Global, a business with a longstanding commitment to protecting our natural environment, to address the growing concerns of marine pollution, plastic waste, and the overall health of the Isle of Man's marine ecosystem.
‘By positioning large, striking and specially designed fish-shaped sculptures around the island in key coastal locations, the initiative aims to encourage and enable people to dispose of their plastic waste responsibly.
‘Each creation was given a name – Magnus the Seal in Castletown, Bottle Barry the Basking Shark in Douglas, Sammy Perkin in Peel, Munchy Mackerel in Port Erin and Cleo the Rockstar Fish in Ramsey. The sculptures were all designed by children from local primary schools following a competition, with the five different sea creatures ultimately being chosen from over 600 entries.’
Media Isle of Man partnered with the Isle of Man Steam Packet to present the 'Environmental Initiative of the Year' award.
The award was received by Mark Reynolds, with Brian Thomson from the Steam Packet stepping up to present him with it.
