Watch the whole event on our live stream by clicking the 'play' button above - event coverage will start at around 8pm.
The Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence is back for 2023.
And you can watch the whole event from the comfort of your own home on our free live stream.
The event, now in its 17th year, is organised by Media Isle of Man and aims to honour organisations in the public, private and third sector as well as individuals for their unique contributions to Manx life.
The ceremony takes place tonight (Thursday) in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina and will be hosted by award-winning author and film-maker Monty Halls
This year’s Awards for Excellence theme aims to highlight the maritime industry and will help raise funds for the event's nominated charity, the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) as its nominated charity.
Trudi Williamson, Media Isle of Man’s deputy chairman, said: ‘The Awards for Excellence underlines what we already know.
‘The Isle of Man is a wonderful place with a great sense of community.
‘This is our 17th awards ceremony and I’m always surprised, delighted and humbled at different parts of the night.’
She added: ‘We’d like to thank all the organisations that have entered this year. The standard gets higher and higher.
‘We must also thank the sponsors, without which the event would not be possible, and all the judges.’