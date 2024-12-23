Festive fun and a magical atmosphere were assured at Groudle Glen as the ever-popular Santa specials steamed into action over the weekend.
Icy showers and muddy footpaths didn’t deter families on Sunday, the last day of the trains which carried nearly 6,000 passengers over the two weekends.
Crowds boarded the trains at North Pole Halt and enjoyed the scenic ride through the glen to Santa’s Halt.
There it was time for a quick photo with Santa’s elves before children queued up to receive a present from Father Christmas in his grotto. Families had a chance to thaw out with mince pies, cookies and hot chocolate.
As always the whole operation ran as clockwork.
A new Tinsel Tram service running on the Manx Electric Railway from Derby Castle to take visitors to and from Groudle proved very popular and a minibus shuttle ferried passengers to North Pole Halt.
Groudle Glen Railway spokesman Alex Brindley said: ‘The weather was challenging on Sunday but thankfully it didn’t put anyone off and the crowds still came out in force.
‘Queuing is now kept to a minimum thanks to our timed online pre-booked system. We had a new souvenir photo system so that families had their photos with the elves and the snowman seat and received a QR code to download it in high quality later.
‘We’d like to thank all the friends and helpers who come out every year to volunteer for long hours to make the event happen including the Explorer Scouts who braved the weather to welcome motorists.’
Steam services return to Groudle Glen on Boxing Day for the Mince Pie trains from 11am to 3.30pm which are open to booking at www.ggr.org.uk