The Dakar Rally is one of the few motorsport events that measures up to the TT in terms of its challenge.
James Hillier has competed in both making his debut in the former event in January.
Held over two weeks in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, Hillier rode more than 5,000 kilometres to finish 70th on his 450 Gas Gas in a time of 70 hours 5 minutes and 40 seconds.
Talking about the event, the 14-time TT podium finisher said: 'It wasn't easy and probably one of the hardest things I've ever done, but equally it was really rewarding.
'It's something I really wanted to do.
'It's probably changed me a bit as a person because I learnt quite a lot about myself during it.
'I think I'll probably do it again. Money is obviously an issue because it's not cheap to do and I'm glad I've got one in the bank.'
Manx enduro champion David Knight who also successfully competed in the Dakar and has previously said he thought it was more dangerous than the TT.
On this, the 38 year old said: 'From my perspective there's more chance of dying at the TT.
'At Dakar you can so easily get hurt pretty bad because you're riding into the unknown. You've got a roadbook but that doesn't tell you everything.
'They're both very dangerous, maybe that's what appeals to me, and you have to respect both a lot and be as careful as you can be.'