Lorraine Kelly has said she’ll be among those that head to the island for the 2029 Island Games.
The daytime TV legend was speaking as she co-hosted the opening ceremony of this week’s Games in Orkney.
The 65 year old admitted she had never been to the Isle of Man before. She said: ‘Do you know, to my eternal shame, I have not been to the Isle of Man. Isn't that awful?
‘I’ve met so many people from the Isle of Man spoken away to them, talked about it. My husband's been. He loved it. Why have I not been?
‘I'll be there for the games, if not before. That sounds incredible. That's gonna be really good.’
The 22nd edition of the Island Games are due to return to the island in 2029, 44 years after the Isle of Man first hosted the biennial jamboree of sport in 1985.
When it hosts the Games in 2029, the IoM will become the first nation to host the Games three times having also hosted in 2021.
Lorraine’s involvement with this week’s Games also dates back to 1985 when she first visited the Scottish archipelago which is 10 miles off the north coast of Scotland.
Lorraine added: ‘I've been coming to Orkney since ‘85 - I absolutely love it. It's my happy place. I write about it. I've written a book about it.
‘There's just some places in the world that pull you back.
‘You know, it's not just a matter of, “I'd quite like to back there”, it’s more a “I need to come back”.
‘It's almost like when I need to recharge my batteries, in a way, and it's just got so much going for it.’