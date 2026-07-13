People planning to welcome King Charles III to the Isle of Man tomorrow are being encouraged to prepare for warm and sunny conditions, with the government advising visitors to stay hydrated and take precautions in the sun.
His visit will begin at around 12.30pm with a special sitting of Tynwald in Douglas, where President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly OBE MLC will deliver a Loyal Address before inviting His Majesty to respond.
The King will then meet members of the public during a walkabout on Bucks Road before travelling to Government House and later Douglas Promenade.
At around 1.50pm, His Majesty will visit the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway at the Strathallan Crescent terminus as part of celebrations marking the attraction's 150th anniversary.
He will meet members of the tramway team, view the historic tramcars and working horses, unveil a commemorative plaque and take a short journey aboard No.18 – the world's oldest in-service horse tramcar.
The tram will be pulled by Bobby, a 16-year-old Clydesdale, who will take the King along the Promenade towards the bottom of Summer Hill.
Members of the public planning to attend either the Tynwald ceremony on Bucks Road or the horse tramway celebrations are being advised to arrive in good time and plan their journeys in advance.
With warm weather expected, the government said those attending should ‘stay hydrated and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the sun’.
The weather is looking good for the rest of the week too.
Isle of Man Today will have a live blog covering the King's visit, with our team of reporters bringing you the latest news, photos and videos throughout the day.
Full coverage will also feature in this week's Manx Independent.