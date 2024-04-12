Work to replace a strategic water main has been brought forward to support the Department of Infrastructure’s (DoI’s) resurfacing work on Vicarage Road.
The existing water main runs through land from Lhergy Cripperty, Union Mills to Vicarage Road and was originally laid in 1974 to supply water to the Anagh Coar and Farmhill areas.
The main also supplies water to Springham Park, Spring Valley Industrial Estate, Isle of Man Business Park and Cooil Road, with approximately 3,000 customers being reliant on this transfer of water.
It is therefore a ‘priority’ to upgrade this infrastructure, which has failed several times recently.
The new water main will be laid several metres away from the existing one in order to reduce the risk of a burst on the existing infrastructure. Connections will be made at Lhergy Cripperty to a large trunk main which supplies the Braaid and another connection made to the area water meter at Vicarage Road.
A spokesperson from Manx Utilities said: ‘This critical work will also future-proof the water network with the installation of a supply point to Manor Lane, allowing the connection of a new main through Farmhill and Spring Valley Industrial Estate, if required in the future.
‘Traffic lights are currently in place at the roundabout accessing Vicarage Road and Stevenson’s Way. It is hoped that work will be completed early to ensure contractors are clear of the highway prior to the end of May.
‘Manx Utilities would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience during these essential works.’