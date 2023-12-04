With Christmas fast approaching, we asked the Manx public whether they had started their shopping for presents yet.
Ana Calado and Arletta Rocha both work at Silverdale Nursing Home and were picking up presents for their residents.
‘We’re Christmas shopping for Silverdale Nursing Home in Ballasalla and every year we buy a present for each resident of ours.
‘It’s special when we give them the presents because most of our staff are from overseas so our residents have become our family.
‘For me if I’m not home for Christmas [in Portugal] then my home is the nursing home.’
Arletta, also originally from Portugal but living in Douglas, added: ‘Christmas in the nursing home is lovely, it’s a very exciting time.
‘We prepare a special meal with a proper table setting and our residents dress in special clothes for the day and they see their families.
‘We serve sherry and the staff all wear Christmas jumpers!
‘We are all family at Silverdale.’
Keith Hitchcock and Judith Curtis, from Laxey, have been together since 1985 and explained to us that they don’t have family on the island so only get presents for each other.
Public opinions on Christmas shopping - Niall Carey (Saddlestone)
Judith said: ‘All our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are across so it’s only us two here!
‘The ages they are they like to get different things to what we can buy them so we send a cheque.
‘We get presents for each other though. But he’s not got my gift yet, but I have his! I’m the organised one.’
‘He sometimes says to me “get what you want”, but it doesn’t take a lot to please me!’
Mr Hitchcock said: ‘We normally go across to see family but this year we’re staying on the island.
‘We’ve got a camper van and so we stop with all of them as they’re all scattered all over the place.’
When asked what the secret is to still buying presents for each other after 38 years together, Mr Hitchcock said: ‘It’s only once a year! Christmas is one of my favourite times of year.
‘It’s taken me 91 years of life to get it all organised and she’s always happy!’
Niall Carey, from Saddlestone, told us that this year he’s organised with gifts.
He said: ‘I spend quite a bit of time thinking about it [presents] and then leave it closer to the time and get it done.
‘I cheat and normally ask my family and friends what they want so I make sure to get what they want.
‘My kids are older, 19, 16 and 14, so Christmas is now all about being together as a family.
‘The kids know what they’re getting this year, the girls are getting Taylor Swift tickets and my young lad has tickets to Silverstone for next year.
‘It was mainly their mother’s idea!’
Stewart and Janet Green, from Onchan, told us they don’t get presents for each other anymore.
Stewart said: ‘We put money in the bank for our kids and grandkids and they can fight over it!
‘We don’t get presents anymore for each other, I’ve got her and that’s the best present. My dear lady wife.
‘I love Christmas, the house is full of Santas, Christmas trees and lights.’