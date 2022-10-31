We could start drilling for gas off the Manx coast next summer

The minutes added: ‘Mr Pearce summarised the position by stating that at this stage options and their details were still being considered: there was much left to investigate. A range of factors would dictate the progress of the project. Mr Pearce intimated that many of the factors were variable and ‘out of the control of Crogga’. These factors would be resolved in due course. The variables could impact on timings and the companies wish to begin extraction in summer 2023 was not a certainty.